Service Information W. John Thomas Funeral Home 244 Victoria Street East Alliston , ON L9R 1V6 (705)-435-5101 Obituary

JOYCE, LEO JOSEPH April 13, 1931 - May 27, 2019 It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Leo Joseph Joyce on Monday, May 27, 2019. With the loving support of family and caregivers, he enjoyed the comfort of his home until his final hours, when he passed peacefully at Matthews House Hospice. Leo will be happy to be reunited with Mary, his wife of 67 years. Together, as God's faithful servants, may they be granted the joy of Eternal Life. Leo Joseph, son of the late Harry and Eileen Joyce, much loved brother of Theresa Keogh (Larry), the late Rosemary O'Leary (Pat) and the late Francis Joyce. Leo will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St. E., on Thursday, May 30th, from 2-4 and 7-8:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 190 King St. S., Alliston, on Friday, May 31st, at 10:30 a.m. If so desired, memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, would be appreciated by the family.

