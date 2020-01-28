|
|
MacNEIL, LEO JOSEPH His departure on Thursday, January 23, 2020, left us all aching and shaken. Leo was born April 15, 1945 in New Waterford, Nova Scotia to Michael Mac Neil and Mary Elizabeth Nicholson. He is survived by his siblings, Kathleen (Glen) MacDonald and Frank (Debbie) and wife Marilyn (McMaster) of 53 years, and their 5 children, 12 grandchildren and great-grandson, Elizabeth (William) Albers, Michelle (Timothy) Penman, Wendy (Richard) Mills, Lisa (Raymond) Powell, Jason (Tanya), Elisabeth (Brad) Cole, Kelly, Jordan, Reggie, Shauna, Sierra, Jessica, Bria, Sarah Grace, Duncan, Haidan, Madison and Wyatt. Visitation at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Stayner, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020