MALLET, LEO Loving husband of Marie Godin for 65 years, from Bradford, ON, passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 7, 2019, after a long battle with cancer at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket. He was born on January 23, 1930 in Shippegan, New Brunswick. He was the youngest of ten children born to the late Yvonne DeGrace and Alfred Mallet. In addition to his spouse, Marie Godin Mallet, he is survived by his two sons, Rick (Heather) of Holland Landing and Mark (Christina) of Bradford. He will be missed greatly by his four grandsons, Christopher, Stephen, Tanner and Ryan and his great-grandson Brooks. He is also survived by one sister, Gabrielle, from Shippegan, NB. Leo was predeceased by his oldest son Michael (Darlene) who passed away in 2012, at the age of 56. Leo's early education was in Shippegan, NB then to Sacred Heart College in Bathurst, NB where he graduated in 1951. Leo was a born artist. His talent was recognized at an early age, but it was only in 1955 that he put his primarily self-taught artistry to work in a concentrated effort to produce his beautiful paintings. Leo loved to travel and many of his paintings are inspired by the places he and Marie visited over the years. His artwork is hanging and enjoyed in many homes. Leo loved life. He enjoyed music and was a beautiful singer. He was loved by everyone for his kindness and generosity. He was a great man of faith and will be missed by many. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Martyrs of Japan Church, 167 Essa St., Bradford, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by cremation. In Leo's memory, donations may be made to the .

