MARCUS, LEO Peacefully, on June 28, 2019, at age 86. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Hilda Marcus. Dear son of the late Max (Mickey) and Rita Marcus. Loving father and father-in-law of Gary and Margot, Dale and Valerie, and Paul and the late Pearl. Predeceased by his siblings, Lillian, Sidney, Sophie, David and Percy. Survived by sisters-in-law, Myrna Marcus, Barbara Bernbaum, and Julie Silver. Beloved Saba of Mitchell and Orrin, Dara and Lorne, Madison, Jaclyn and Michelle and great-grandfather of Eytan, Yael, Maya and Jenna. Deeply loved and admired by all who knew him. Thank you to all the wonderful staff of One Kenton Place and Spectrum Health for the loving care provided to both Leo and Hilda. A graveside service will be held in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery, 11818 Bathurst Street, Vaughan. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. For day and time of service please see www.benjamins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 30, 2019