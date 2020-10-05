1/1
Leo NAEGELI
NAEGELI, Leo On Friday, October 2, 2020, Leo Naegeli, loving husband of Angelina Gray, passed away at the age of 75. Leo was born on April 11, 1945, in Toronto, ON. Leo was the owner of Emerald Corporate Limousine Services. Leo is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Tammy Petraitis (Chris) and his three caring sisters, Margaret Harding (Gord), Linda Naegeli (Ron), and Barbara Lloyd (Ernie), and others too numerous to mention. A celebration of life will follow when it is safe to do so in Leo fashion.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2020.
