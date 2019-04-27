RYAN, LEO With great sadness we announce the death of Leo, on April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Michele and Janice (Dan), grandfather of Erin, Neil, Brad, Greg, Pat, Austin, and great-grandfather of Skylar. Visitation at McDougall & Brown, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, on Tuesday, April 30th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Boniface Church, Markham/ Kingston Rd. at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1st. In Leo's memory, donations to the Good Shepherd Ministries would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019