Leo Vincent DOHERTY
DOHERTY, Leo Vincent Born October 8, 1963. Sadly, Leo passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Predeceased by his father, Joseph. Survived by his beloved mother, Julie; siblings Jo-Anne (Ian), Linda (James), Briane (Wendy), James, Teri (Bob) and Joseph; nieces, nephews and many friends. Leo was known for his outgoing personality and his wonderful sense of humour. Leo will always be remembered and forever missed. A private service was held at Mount Hope Cemetery where Leo was laid to rest with his father. Online condolences may be sent to Morley Bedford Funeral Services. For those who wish, donations may be made to The Daily Bread Food Bank in Leo's memory.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
