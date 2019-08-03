Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEON GRISHA MARR. View Sign Obituary

MARR, LEON GRISHA May 26, 1948 – July 22, 2019 Director/Filmmaker, Leon Marr, died at his Toronto home surrounded by the things he loved most – his huge collection of films, filmmaking books and film memorabilia; along with a good glass of red wine and a taste of dark chocolate – 80% at least! Leon was known to say – "You can't control the big things in life but you can control the small ones." As a Ryerson filmmaking student, his first short film "Fountain" went around the world and tagged him as an "up and coming" Director to watch. His 1986 film, "Dancing in the Dark", starring Martha Henry and Neil Munro, won three Genie Awards among others and is now considered a classic in Canadian cinema. His most recent film "The Second Time Around", starring Linda Thorson and Stuart Margolin, which he also co-wrote and produced with Sherry Soules, has screened around the world and is now on Amazon US. Leon also taught Cinematic Literacy for over 25 years and will be remembered by his countless students. Leon is predeceased by his parents Abraham Grisha Marr (Marashinsky) and Stephanie (Sloboda) Marr. He is survived by a large circle of filmmaking friends and colleagues. A "Celebration of Life" will be held this fall – TBA.

