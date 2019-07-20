HOPPEL, Leon It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leon Hoppel at the age of 83 at his home in Toronto after a long illness, peacefully with his beloved wife of 60 years Pat Kay by his side on July 14, 2019. He also leaves behind his sister Greta Lawrence and husband Ian, nephews Brian and Daniel Lawrence. Leon was an employee for many years of IBM Canada and Amdahl Corp. Leon was a proud member of AA for 47 years and he would like the world to know it changed his life and made him a better person!! There will be a Celebration of Leon's life on August 6th, at 11:30 a.m. at Lambton Golf and Country Club 100 Scarlett Rd., Toronto. For those who wish, donations may be made to Charity of their choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019