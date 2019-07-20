Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon HOPPEL. View Sign Obituary

HOPPEL, Leon It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leon Hoppel at the age of 83 at his home in Toronto after a long illness, peacefully with his beloved wife of 60 years Pat Kay by his side on July 14, 2019. He also leaves behind his sister Greta Lawrence and husband Ian, nephews Brian and Daniel Lawrence. Leon was an employee for many years of IBM Canada and Amdahl Corp. Leon was a proud member of AA for 47 years and he would like the world to know it changed his life and made him a better person!! There will be a Celebration of Leon's life on August 6th, at 11:30 a.m. at Lambton Golf and Country Club 100 Scarlett Rd., Toronto. For those who wish, donations may be made to Charity of their choice.



HOPPEL, Leon It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leon Hoppel at the age of 83 at his home in Toronto after a long illness, peacefully with his beloved wife of 60 years Pat Kay by his side on July 14, 2019. He also leaves behind his sister Greta Lawrence and husband Ian, nephews Brian and Daniel Lawrence. Leon was an employee for many years of IBM Canada and Amdahl Corp. Leon was a proud member of AA for 47 years and he would like the world to know it changed his life and made him a better person!! There will be a Celebration of Leon's life on August 6th, at 11:30 a.m. at Lambton Golf and Country Club 100 Scarlett Rd., Toronto. For those who wish, donations may be made to Charity of their choice. Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close