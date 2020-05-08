PASTERNAK, LEON On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, peacefully at home, in his sleep. Leon Pasternak, Holocaust Survivor, and War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Susan. Leon will be sorely missed by companion Brenda Pollock. Loving father and father-in-law of Vern and Yahaira, and Stuart and Jodi. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Susan and the late Jack Pasternak, Lorraine and Paul Gray, the late Masha and Simon Pasternak, the late Doris and Val Rimer, the late Lilly and Henry Schwartz. Devoted Zaidy to Lauren Pasternak, Spencer Pasternak, and Robert Hollander. A family graveside service will be held. Donations may be made in Leon's memory to The Association for the Soldiers of Israel, 416-783-3053.



