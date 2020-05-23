MURRAY, P. Eng., LEON PHILIP March 23, 1938 - May 18, 2020 With profound sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Leon, on May 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dublin, Ontario, Leon was the beloved husband of Rosemary for 61 years, a father, grandfather "Poppa", brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was the cherished father of Leahann (Allan) and Debbilynn. Leon's legacy will live on in the hearts of his four grandchildren Justin, Jennifer, Alana, and Shannon. He is survived by his loving sisters Rita Butters, Rose Costello, Mary (Robert) Stapleton and sister-in-law Patricia (Robert) Woods. He was predeceased by his loving parents Gilbert and Rose Murray, in-laws Edward and Magdlen Budden, brothers Martin (Theresa), Patrick (Patricia), Gilbert (Elizabeth), Joseph (Olga), sister Elizabeth (John) Ryan, and brothers-in-law Ronald Butters, Daniel Costello, and sister-in-law Anne (Donald) MacIntosh. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Leon graduated from St. Michael's College School in 1955 and then the University of Toronto in 1960, with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After a successful career in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (Colgate-Palmolive, Chesebrough-Ponds, Carter Products), Leon kept busy operating Murray Tree Farm in Apsley, where he grew Christmas trees and produced maple syrup. He shared many fond memories with family and friends at the cottage at Long Lake. Leon won several awards from the City of Toronto for his gardening and holiday decorating. He was also recognized in the community for helping his neighbours. His other hobbies included playing Euchre, Bridge, and golfing with his St. Michael's schoolmates. Leon was an avid sports enthusiast, with a lifelong devotion to the Toronto Maple Leafs. His sense of humour and storytelling will be forever remembered by all the lives he touched. A private service was held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home. Holy Mass and a Celebration of Leon's Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Rosalie Hall.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.