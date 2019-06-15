TRETJAKEWITSCH, DR. Léon Passed away peacefully in East General Hospital in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at age 85. Born May 31, 1934 in Tallinn, Estonia. Leon leaves behind his beloved wife Rosy, his extended family and many friends. Leon was a scholar, traveller and pilgrim. Evening service and visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 18th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Russian Orthodox Church Christ The Saviour Cathedral, 823 Manning Street and Follis. Funeral service on June 19th at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at York Cemetery, Section N. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders or The Bruce Trail Association.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019