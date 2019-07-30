VLAHOS, LEON "LEONIDAS" Peacefully, at home on July 27, 2019, in the arms of the love of his life Vicki, with whom he was married to for 55 years. Adoring father of Donna (Ted) and Bobby (Gladys). Doting grandfather of Cassandra, Yasmine, Sofia and Leonidas Nathaniel. Survived by his sister Soula Patiakas. The family will receive friends at the Highland Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3 (west of Warden Ave.) on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Greek Orthodox Church, 1385 Warden Ave. (south of Ellesmere Ave). Interment at York Cemetery. Memorial donations to Sunnybrook Foundation, Dialysis Unit or the would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019