BROWN, LEONA GAIL Leona fought a courageous fight against mental illness and cancer but she lost the battle February 13, 2019. She was a wonderful woman who cared deeply for people and often gave them all she had. She was the perfect example of God's love, grace and mercy. She will live in our hearts forever. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019