HANLON, LEONA GRACE JACQUELINE (nee GRANT) Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Sunrise of Unionville. Leona was born in Halifax, NS on September 29, 1926, the 4th child of John and Grace Grant (nee Murray). Predeceased by her brothers Warren and Lyall Grant, and her sister Mona McHardy. Much loved wife of the late Jim Hanlon (1996), we take comfort in knowing they are together again. Leona leaves to mourn her daughters Lisa Dunbar and Lori Tyndall (Russ), her adored grandchildren Jenna, Nate, Matthew and Cameron, and great-grandsons Charlie, Avery and Maverick. She also leaves her brother-in-law Lloyd Allen (Shirley), and many nieces and nephews. Leona made lifelong friends over the years due to her "down to earth" maritime way, her generosity and kindness. She will be missed. Cremation has taken place and the family will gather together to celebrate when travel is allowed. Our thanks go out to the staff at Sunrise of Unionville for their compassionate care over the past 5 years. Mizpah. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.