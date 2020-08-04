TALBOT, LEONA LUCILLE Peacefully, at McCormick Home, London, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Leona Lucille Talbot, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Nelson Harry Talbot (January 30, 2009). Dear mother of Gerry (Shirley) Talbot, Donna (Michael) Trosino, Susan Talbot, Sandra Woods and Robert Talbot. Cherished grandmother of Todd and Carolyn Talbot, Shannon and Sean Ahearn, Cameron (Sarah) and Kristin Moses. Special GiGi to Anika, Hershall, and Baby Sydney in heaven. In view of COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will take place at a later date. In memory of our mother, donations may be made to McCormick Home, 2022 Kains Road, London, ON N6K 0A8. Our family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the loving staff of Highview Residence and McCormick Home for their professional, compassionate care of our mom. Arrangements entrusted with A. Millard George Funeral Home, 519-4335184. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at www.amgfh.com