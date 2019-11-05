Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEONARD A. CHAPMAN. View Sign Obituary

CHAPMAN, LEONARD A. On November 1, 2019 at University Hospital, Leonard Andrew Chapman of London passed away in his 92nd year. Loving husband of Betty (nee Bruder) for 56 years. Dearest father of Karen and her husband Paul Agro, and grandfather of Ben and Rachel. Born in Manchester, UK, Len was predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Although professionally a Tool and Die Engineer, Len was best known as a skiing enthusiast. He was director of Boler Mountain Ski School (aka London Ski Club) for 22 years. A member of The Canadian Ski Instructors' Alliance for 50 years, Len inspired thousands to take up downhill skiing and gave hundreds their first job through the ski school. Our sincere thanks to the Emergency Department, 6th Floor Acute Medicine, and Palliative Care teams at University Hospital. Visitation on Friday, November 8th from 7-9 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James Street at Richmond, London. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 511 Cheapside Street, London, on Saturday, November 9th at 11 a.m., with visitation preceding at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice.

CHAPMAN, LEONARD A. On November 1, 2019 at University Hospital, Leonard Andrew Chapman of London passed away in his 92nd year. Loving husband of Betty (nee Bruder) for 56 years. Dearest father of Karen and her husband Paul Agro, and grandfather of Ben and Rachel. Born in Manchester, UK, Len was predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Although professionally a Tool and Die Engineer, Len was best known as a skiing enthusiast. He was director of Boler Mountain Ski School (aka London Ski Club) for 22 years. A member of The Canadian Ski Instructors' Alliance for 50 years, Len inspired thousands to take up downhill skiing and gave hundreds their first job through the ski school. Our sincere thanks to the Emergency Department, 6th Floor Acute Medicine, and Palliative Care teams at University Hospital. Visitation on Friday, November 8th from 7-9 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James Street at Richmond, London. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 511 Cheapside Street, London, on Saturday, November 9th at 11 a.m., with visitation preceding at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close