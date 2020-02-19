|
URSINI, LEONARD ANTHONY It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the peaceful passing of Leonard on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 88, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Jean Ursini. Cherished father of Michael and Lisa (Sandy Fraser). Devoted and proudest "papa" to Logan. Dearest brother of John Ursini, the late Edith Boag, the late Vic Chiovitti, the late Yola Fitzsimmons, the late Lorraine Circelli and the late Maurice Ursini. Leonard will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west Bayview Ave.), on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. and Friday, February, February 21, 2020 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 12:00 p.m. The final rite of committal and interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humber River Hospital or the Salvation Army, in memory of Leonard. Following the interment, the family invites everyone to Tremonti Ristorante (Steeles Ave. and Weston Rd.). It was Leonard's favourite restaurant. "Come on. Let's go!!"
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020