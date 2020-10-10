AXBEY, LEONARD AUSTIN With great sadness, we announce the passing of Leonard Axbey on Sunday, October 4, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 82. Beloved father to Jennifer (Steve) Wright and Michelle (Adam) Axbey. Proud grandpa to Caitlyn, Liam, Lucy and Nico. Cherished brother to Leona and Nora Axbey. Predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Hattie Axbey. Loyal employee at Maypole Dairies for over 30 years. Len loved to travel to the Caribbean and often spoke about some of his favourite islands like Barbados and St. Lucia. Special thanks to Dr. Berlin and the Palliative Care team at Michael Garron Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the hospital. Cremation has taken place and the family will grieve privately. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com