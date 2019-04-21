Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEONARD (LEN) DUTCHAK. View Sign

DUTCHAK, LEONARD (LEN) Passed away peacefully at 5:50 p.m. on April 19, 2019, in his 82nd year. Beloved husband and best friend of Gail (nee McArthur) and loving father to Lance Christian (Gillian) and David Scott (Christine) and grandfather to Rebecca, Cameron and Callum. Each held a special place in his heart. Lifelong friend of George Chuvalo. Len retired from the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario after 37 years of service as a traffic planning manager. A graveside service will be held at Highland Hills Cemetery, 12492 Woodbine Avenue, Gormley, ON, on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3 p.m. If desired, a donation to the Northridge Community Church sanctuary project would be appreciated. "When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not for too long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we all shared, miss me but let me go."

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2019

