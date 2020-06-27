LEONARD EARL CROCKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LEONARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROCKER, LEONARD EARL Len passed away peacefully, on June 21, 2020, at the Ajax-Pickering Hospital, on the same day he was born, June 21, 1947. His loving wife Sara Crocker was by his side. He will be sadly missed by his three children: Joshua (Dina), Jessica (Greg) and Jonathan (Melissa); his 8 Grandchildren: Alysha, Taylor, Jacob, Jaxon, William, Jonah, Luke and Brady; great-grandson Leo; his brothers Chester and Randy; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Thomas Crocker and mother Isabella Crocker (nee Murley), father-in-law Gordon Watson, mother-in-law Joyce Watson (nee Webb), sisters Rhoda (Jerry) and Jeanette (Arch) and brother Edgar (Marg). Leonard was very proud to be born and raised in Creston, Newfoundland. His early experiences helped shape the man he would become. He moved to Toronto, Ontario, at 17, where he would soon meet his soulmate and start his family. He thoroughly enjoyed a fulfilling career at IBM where he worked for over 35 years. Len loved to laugh and enjoyed the company of his colleagues, friends and the many members of the Waltonian's Fishing Club. For the last 41 years he lived in Ajax, Ontario, where he was a proud member of the Ajax Lions Club. Len believed in the importance of giving back to his community. Family was the most important thing to Len, who was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved