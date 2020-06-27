CROCKER, LEONARD EARL Len passed away peacefully, on June 21, 2020, at the Ajax-Pickering Hospital, on the same day he was born, June 21, 1947. His loving wife Sara Crocker was by his side. He will be sadly missed by his three children: Joshua (Dina), Jessica (Greg) and Jonathan (Melissa); his 8 Grandchildren: Alysha, Taylor, Jacob, Jaxon, William, Jonah, Luke and Brady; great-grandson Leo; his brothers Chester and Randy; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Thomas Crocker and mother Isabella Crocker (nee Murley), father-in-law Gordon Watson, mother-in-law Joyce Watson (nee Webb), sisters Rhoda (Jerry) and Jeanette (Arch) and brother Edgar (Marg). Leonard was very proud to be born and raised in Creston, Newfoundland. His early experiences helped shape the man he would become. He moved to Toronto, Ontario, at 17, where he would soon meet his soulmate and start his family. He thoroughly enjoyed a fulfilling career at IBM where he worked for over 35 years. Len loved to laugh and enjoyed the company of his colleagues, friends and the many members of the Waltonian's Fishing Club. For the last 41 years he lived in Ajax, Ontario, where he was a proud member of the Ajax Lions Club. Len believed in the importance of giving back to his community. Family was the most important thing to Len, who was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.