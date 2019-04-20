GRAVES, LEONARD EDWARD Passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the age of 90. Predeceased by his loving wife Isobel Graves (nee Britton). He is survived by his children: Edward (Maureen), Elizabeth (Derek) and Douglas (Deb). He will be missed by his grandchildren: Kimberly (Matt), David (Andrea), Rachel and Kyle. Beloved great-granddad to Ethan and James. Leonard was a past President and member of the Thornhill Lions Club. He was a retired building inspector for the Town of Markham. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1, on Saturday, April 27th, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Memorial Service to take place at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019