Leonard H. RAMSEY
RAMSEY, Leonard H. October 26, 1925 - November 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully, November 3, 2020, in his 95th year. Greatly missed by son, Dennis and daughter Cheryl. Predeceased by wife, Thelma Meyers. An electrician and proud union member of the I.B.E.W. L.U. 353, for over 70 years. He enjoyed golf, swimming, singing and many other activities. He fought a courageous battle with cancer, but continued to enjoy his family, Knob Hill United Church friends and quality of life. His witty comments and sense of humour will not be forgotten. LOVE ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS FOR YOU DAD. A service was held earlier.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
