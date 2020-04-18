MONCZKA, LEONARD JOSEPH Of Toronto, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on April 15, 2020. Husband to Phyllis (Raychert), son of Andrew and Rose (Gorski), brother to Alice, father to John (Shannon Teskey), Paul (Monica Kennedy) and Carol (Bill Plenderleith), grandfather to Teri (Trevor), Seth, Samantha (Tim), Bryan (Shelley), Reed, Kevin (Eve), Mark and Gray. To say that Leonard lived a long, full life would be an understatement. To say he was deeply loved would be an even bigger understatement. He was born on October 30, 1926 in Hamilton, Ontario. He had many affectionate nicknames like Len, Lenny, Uncle Lenny, Grandpops and good old Dad. Len and Phyllis were married at the St. Ann Parish Roman Catholic church in Toronto on May 21, 1949. That's over 70 years! He was a quiet and patient and loving husband and father. A man more of actions than of words. Nothing was too challenging for him to tackle. He was so smart he could have done any job in the world. And from outboard motors to blenders, he could fix just about anything. He instilled in everyone around him the importance of honesty, hard work and living up to your potential. He was thrifty but generous. He was gifted yet humble. He always emphasized quality over quantity. Dad worked diligently for a major computer company for 28 years but took early retirement to live life. Family time (especially big holiday meals), world travel (especially cruising), ballroom dancing, time with friends and tinkering on projects, big and small, were his passions. He loved life and people loved being around him. Innumerable medical issues made the last 10 years of his life very challenging. However, as his health and mobility suffered, his resilience and perseverance seemed to strengthen. His mind stayed sharp and his tablet became his window to the world. With the un-ending help and compassion of many doctors, care-givers, friends and family, especially Phyllis, Dad overcame his health challenges time and time again. He was like the proverbial cat with nine lives. More importantly, his ability to cope and recover from his struggles was an inspiration to all those around him. He truly loved life right up to the end. Grandpops will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of the Scarborough Health Network, Birchmount Hospital. Leonard will be cremated but a Roman Catholic Funeral Mass and interment will be delayed until the world is a more friendly place.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.