SIR LEONARD "JOHNNY LEONARD" LePAGE
LePAGE, SIR LEONARD "JOHNNY LEONARD" Found on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020, at the age of 63. Predeceased by his father John Leonard (Jack), loving mother Lucy LePage, also known as Lillilan Leonard. Uncle of Mason L. Schroth and Sherry Jane Parkes. Great-uncle of K.C. MacDuff. Nephew of Claudette and Peter Saplistis. He will be missed by family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be on September 12, 2020, at a location that will be announced. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family would like to thank friends and family that called and sent cards. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to O.B.I.A, The War Amps, Acorn Toronto. T.H.C. Funding. Services entrusted to and thanks to Scott Funeral Home, Weston 416-243-0202, for all their support during the Covid 2020 Crisis. 

Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.
