NESBIT, LEONARD Leonard Nesbit, also known fondly as Uncle John, passed away at Centenary Hospital on November 25, 2019. Born on April 14, 1928 in Trinidad, he moved to England where he lived for several years and where he met his wife, Audrey. They decided to move to Canada, as he had quite a bit of family there at that time. He was a pharmacist until his retirement. He was a member of St. John the Baptist (Norway). He enjoyed golfing, line dancing and Tai Chi. He loved animals, especially cats. He is survived by his sisters, Peggy and Carole and by his brothers, Keith and Glen and by many nieces and nephews. He will be joining his deceased wife, Audrey as well as his deceased sisters, Ella, Evelyn, Lyriss, Betty and Grace and his deceased brothers, Stafford, Terry, Gene and Steve in Heaven. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5. Interment to follow. If family and friends so desire, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

