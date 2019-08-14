ORCHARD, LEONARD Retired, 44-year employee Lever Brothers, Toronto. Peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved father of Susan Becsei (late Dan), and Chris (Carolyn). Cherished grandfather of Michael (Jennifer), and Steven (Aline). Great-grandfather of Nathan. Len will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 3:30 p.m. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Peoples Worship Centre, Toronto would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019