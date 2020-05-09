LEONARD REGINALD (LEN) SPARKS
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LEONARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARKS, LEONARD (LEN) REGINALD Len was born on March 18, 1940 in South Porcupine, Ontario and passed away on April 30, 2020, at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, in the presence of his loving family. He grew up and spent his formative years in Englehart, Ontario. Wherever life took him after that, "home" was always Englehart. It was in Englehart that he first discovered his love and natural aptitude for fitness and athletics. His unrelenting desire to challenge himself physically eventually led to a football scholarship at the University of Wyoming and an 8-year career in the CFL with the Ottawa Rough Riders, Toronto Argonauts, Calgary Stampeders and finally the B.C Lions. He then set his sights on his other passion, teaching. He taught for 30-plus years at various High schools and colleges in the Toronto area (S.S Fleming, George S. Henry, Seneca College). In addition to teaching Math, Science and Physical Education he coached soccer, hockey and football. Len was a fitness fanatic, worked out every day and did so for the entirety of his adult life. Hockey was his joy. As fate would have it, in 1977, he met up with an old friend from Kirkland Lake who invited him to play Oldtimers hockey with a group of ex-pats from the Kirkland Lake area. It represented the best of both worlds, he would play hockey (on a very regular basis) and at the same time maintain his connection to Northern Ontario. It was here that he developed special lifelong and enduring friendships with his XKL Oldtimers teammates. In addition, his pleasures included his beloved rescue dogs Halle and Sparky and his love for music and dancing. Len married the love of his life, the beautiful Bonnie (Jarrett), married and best friend for some 54 years. Through their love together, they started a family, first with daughter Erin (the apple of his eye) and soon after came Len Jr. He was an exemplary family man. Len could be legitimately tough, stoic and had an imposing physical presence. However, to anyone who knew him, Len was soft, kind-hearted, humble, honest and a loyal gentleman. Upon hearing of his passing, the overwhelming tributes, messages and phone calls from family, friends and former students are a testament to these qualities. Len was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Hazel Sparks, brother Robert (Bob), nephew Gordon and daughter-in-law Patty Narcisi Sparks. He is survived by wife Bonnie, daughter Erin, son Len and granddaughter Melissa. He is also survived by brother Ron (Buzz) and sister Barbie (Doug Lockington) and many nieces and nephews. Dad, we love you dearly. A date for a celebration of life is yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the ARK Animal Welfare Society Barbados. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Lenny was a true hero and source of motivation to many aspiring athletes in Englehart. We, who loved playing sports, saw what a small town boy could do with hard work and passion. RIP.
Ken Hall
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
I would like to remember the fun times I had playing hockey with Len years ago. Len was always friendly and nice to me. RIP Len
Mike Allder
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved