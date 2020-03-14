Home

Leonard MORLEY
Leonard Walter MORLEY

Leonard Walter MORLEY Obituary
MORLEY, Leonard Walter March 25, 1947 - March 9, 2020 Passed away with medical assistance after a long illness with COPD. Predeceased by parents Rita and Walter Morley, and brother Gary C. Morley. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Edna (Eddie) MacCubbin, of Toronto, and his sister Anne Belle, of Texas. He will be missed by his many relatives, in-laws and friends. At Len's request, he will be cremated, there will be no funeral or service. Burial will take place in a private family ceremony in Richmond Hill in May 2020.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020
