Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonardo LOGIUDICE. View Sign Service Information Delmoro Funeral Home 61 Beverly Hills Drive North York , ON M3L1A2 (416)-249-4499 Obituary

LOGIUDICE, Leonardo God called Leonardo home on December 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Forever loved by his sisters Carmela and Angela. Cherished Uncle to Mary (Roberto), Rosa, Joe, Nick (Sandra), and Tom (Brenda). Leonardo's life was one filled with love for his family, his many friends, and for those whose lives he touched. He will be dearly missed by his great nieces and nephews, Peter, Cassandra, Samantha, John Paul and Noah. His captivating stories created smiles, laughter, tears, and inspiration for his friends at Il Gatto Nero Restaurant in Little Italy. "Forza Juve" was a familiar cry, as Leonardo was the MOST devoted Juventus fan. Guest's will be received at DELMORO FUNERAL HOME, 61 Beverly Hills Dr. (1 light south of Wilson Ave., west of Jane St., 416-249-4499) on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at ST. PHILIP NERI ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (2100 Jane St.). Entombment to follow at PROSPECT CEMETERY (1450 St. Clair Ave. W.). Donations in memory of Leonardo may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A big "Thank You" to the team at Humber River Hospital, West Park Healthcare Centre, and Weston Gardens Retirement Residence for their expertise care and compassion.



LOGIUDICE, Leonardo God called Leonardo home on December 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Forever loved by his sisters Carmela and Angela. Cherished Uncle to Mary (Roberto), Rosa, Joe, Nick (Sandra), and Tom (Brenda). Leonardo's life was one filled with love for his family, his many friends, and for those whose lives he touched. He will be dearly missed by his great nieces and nephews, Peter, Cassandra, Samantha, John Paul and Noah. His captivating stories created smiles, laughter, tears, and inspiration for his friends at Il Gatto Nero Restaurant in Little Italy. "Forza Juve" was a familiar cry, as Leonardo was the MOST devoted Juventus fan. Guest's will be received at DELMORO FUNERAL HOME, 61 Beverly Hills Dr. (1 light south of Wilson Ave., west of Jane St., 416-249-4499) on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at ST. PHILIP NERI ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (2100 Jane St.). Entombment to follow at PROSPECT CEMETERY (1450 St. Clair Ave. W.). Donations in memory of Leonardo may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A big "Thank You" to the team at Humber River Hospital, West Park Healthcare Centre, and Weston Gardens Retirement Residence for their expertise care and compassion. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close