LEONARDO MASTROMARTINO

MASTROMARTINO, LEONARDO Passed away peacefully, at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, on July 25, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Marlene, for 48 years, loving father of Catherine (Sceron), Jennifer (Mike/Colleen), Stephanie and Leonard (Monica). Devoted Nonno to Gabriel, Daniela, Kailyn, Natalia, Luca and Leila. Len will be forever remembered by all of his family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Monday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment at Prospect Cemetery. For those who wish, donations Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019
