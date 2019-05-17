ZAMBRI, LEONARDO It is with great sadness that the family of Leonardo Zambri announce his sudden and unexpected passing on May 15, 2019, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Giuseppina, loving father to Rick (Leslie) and Jane (Tony), cherished grandfather to Nicole, Anthony, Matthew, and Jonathan, wonderful great-grandfather to Avery, Zoe and Emmett. Family and friends will be received Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. at Highland Funeral Home - Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham. Funeral service to be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Highland Funeral Home. Entombment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.highlandfuneralhome.ca Family and friends will always remember Lenny's kindness and laughter.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 17, 2019