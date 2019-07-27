Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonardus (Leo) VANDERKOOY. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

VANDERKOOY, Leonardus (Leo) Died on July 24, 2019 at Scarborough Centenary Hospital due to complications from heart failure. Survived by his wife, Gertruda (Trudy) nee (van Gelder) along with his son Dennis, wife Selene Diaz, daughter Marilyn and husband Mark van der Ster. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Sydney, Ciara and Ethan. Born in Den Haag, The Netherlands, Leo immigrated with his family in 1958 after his 2 sisters Helen and Christine (Oekie). His other siblings, Peter, Paul (Laura), Joe (Lynn), Wim (Terri), John (Trix), Nick (Janet), Bep, Coby (Sjaak), Mary (Piet), Helmie (Hunts), which was followed by bringing all the Vanderkooys to Canada including Oma and Opa. Oom Leo will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews from here and the Netherlands. Leo met Trudy at a Dutch choir and they were married shortly after in 1969. Leo had various jobs before settling in the accounting/ insurance industry. His career included working with Great Lakes Reinsurance (Munich Reinsurance) in Toronto. He retired in 1997. Leo was ordained a Permanent Deacon in 1978. He served in the archdiocese as a mentor in the training of future deacons at St. Augustine Seminary. His ministries included working with inmates (counselling) at Mimico Correctional Facility. Leo actively served at St. Bartholomew parish for up to 40 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. The family would especially like to thank all those who visited and ministered to Leo during his time in hospital. The family will receive friends and family at the Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Agincourt (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Sunday, July 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A prayer/wake service will be held at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church (59 Heather Rd., Agincourt), on Monday, July 29th at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew's Parish. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill) at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, Chalice Canada, Feed the Children or to a charity of your choice.



