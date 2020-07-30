PECORARI, LEONELLO October 12, 1928 - July 28, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Leonello Pecorari announces his passing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - at his home in Scarborough, with his wife of 65 years, Daria, and his children by his side. Leonello was a gentle, quiet man. He worked with the Dagmar Construction Company for 36 years, starting the day after arriving from Italy as an immigrant with his wife in 1955, having crossed the Atlantic to begin a new life, in a new land, facing the many hardships that were to present themselves - with determination and dignity. He worked tirelessly to provide a good and stable home, and to educate his children. He enjoyed the fruits of his labour and was most happy when surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He loved to work in his large garden, and made a few barrels of wine in his time. We all enjoyed the homemade sausages and prosciutto. Leo was besieged with multiple serious illnesses over the years - and was lovingly cared for through them all by Daria, a devoted wife and caregiver. Unfortunately, even she could not stop the ravages of lung cancer, to which he succumbed. He did so, however, in his own bed, as he always insisted. He will be missed and lovingly remembered by Daria Pecorari, his children: Rita (Robert - deceased), Adriana (Wayne), Robert (Tatiana); his grandchildren: Leah (Caleb), Jordan (Amanda), Mikaela, Alexandra (Shane), Jacob, Julian (Karin), Sasha and his great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Anabelle and Evangeline. Our deepest gratitude to Leo's physician, Dr. Nicholas Ciurria who exemplified all that a family physician should be. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Visitation: Highland Funeral Home Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Thursday, July 30th, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass: St. Lawrence the Martyr Church, 2210 Lawrence Ave. E., Friday, July 31st at 10 a.m. Entombment: Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Ln., North York.