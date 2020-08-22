TEDESCO, LEONIDA (LIDA) (nee ZAMBON) January 31, 1927 - Fiume Veneto, Italy August 13, 2020 - Toronto, Canada Peacefully at Dorothy Ley Hospice on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Dearly beloved wife of Luigi for 71 years. Loving mother of Robert (Brenda). Cherished Nonna of Clarke (Ildikó) and Alanna (Tim). Bisnónna of Julia, Maya, Leo and Sienna. Dear sister of Anna, Pierina, Bruna and Piero. In the difficult years following WWII, Lida left behind her family and her beloved home in Friuli, Italy to seek a better life in Canada, arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax in December 1951 en route to Toronto. Her pride and independent spirit fuelled her ambition to succeed in her new home. She applied her prodigious energy and deeply ingrained work ethic to multiple overlapping jobs in her mission to help establish security for her family. Enthusiastic, caring, very social and blessed with the classic, solid values typical of so many who emigrated from the Friuli region, she built a wonderful life for herself and family in Canada. She was very focussed on her family and loved nothing more than to be with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An excellent cook, Lida worked very hard to ensure that no one in the family was ever undernourished! All who tasted them are convinced that her sugo and lasagna may have been the best in the world. She was a longtime member of the Famèe Furlane and its two social groups, the Gruppo Età d'Oro and the Società Femminile Friulana, both of which provided her with warmth and friendship. The family would like to sincerely thank the Dorothy Ley Hospice and their entire team of dedicated caregivers for their outstanding support in bringing comfort to Lida in her final months. Please visit the Book of memories at: newediukfuneralhome.com