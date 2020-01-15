|
PRATT, LEONIE ANN May 26, 1938 - January 14, 2020 Passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Bridgepoint Health at the age of 81. Ann, beloved wife of the late Lorne Pratt. Loving mother of Larry (Carol) and Toni Pratt. Cherished grandmother of Gessie (Meghan), Rory, Jason (Ashley), Eden and great-grandmother of Declan, Elliott, Aubrey, Jaxon, and Gracelyn. Dear sister of Ross (Fern) Love. Predeceased by her parents Florence and James Love and her son Michael Patrick Pratt. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE (625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough) on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior services. Interment to follow. Donations in Ann's memory can be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020