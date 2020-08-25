PAUL, LEONOR JESUINA ELAINE It is with heavy hearts that the family of Leonor Jesuina Elaine Paul, wife of the late Robert Paul, announces her peaceful passing on August 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on June 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Elpidio and Beatrice (Noronha) Almeida. Elaine will be lovingly remembered by her children: Elfrida (Eugene) McTague, Wendy (late Harry) Kiddell and Heather (Lawrie) Pattison; grandchildren: Andrea, Patrick, James, Christian and Cameron; great-grandchildren: Kieran and Emmet; brothers: Tony (Zulema) Almeida and Fr. Hector Almeida SJ; sisters: Enid (Armand) Rodrigues and Greta (George) Monteiro; as well as several nieces and nephew. Besides her husband and parents, Elaine was predeceased by her brothers: Jose Almeida and Fr. Leslie Almeida SJ. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brenan's Funeral Home, 111 Paradise Row, Saint John, NB. In keeping with Elaine's wishes, a private service will be held. Donations in Elaine's name can be made to a charity of the donor's choice and online condolences may be placed at www.BrenansFH.com.



