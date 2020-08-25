1/1
LEONOR JESUINA ELAINE PAUL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEONOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAUL, LEONOR JESUINA ELAINE It is with heavy hearts that the family of Leonor Jesuina Elaine Paul, wife of the late Robert Paul, announces her peaceful passing on August 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on June 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Elpidio and Beatrice (Noronha) Almeida. Elaine will be lovingly remembered by her children: Elfrida (Eugene) McTague, Wendy (late Harry) Kiddell and Heather (Lawrie) Pattison; grandchildren: Andrea, Patrick, James, Christian and Cameron; great-grandchildren: Kieran and Emmet; brothers: Tony (Zulema) Almeida and Fr. Hector Almeida SJ; sisters: Enid (Armand) Rodrigues and Greta (George) Monteiro; as well as several nieces and nephew. Besides her husband and parents, Elaine was predeceased by her brothers: Jose Almeida and Fr. Leslie Almeida SJ. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brenan's Funeral Home, 111 Paradise Row, Saint John, NB. In keeping with Elaine's wishes, a private service will be held. Donations in Elaine's name can be made to a charity of the donor's choice and online condolences may be placed at www.BrenansFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved