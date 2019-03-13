Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonora "JEANNE" EVELEIGH. View Sign

EVELEIGH, Leonora "JEANNE" (nee RHODES) August 10, 1930 - March 8, 2019 Jeanne Eveleigh passed away suddenly but peacefully on March 8, 2019, in Aurora, Ontario, in her 89th year. She was married to the late Herbert (Bert) Eveleigh until his death in 1974 and was a devoted mother to Katharine Eveleigh (Cliff), Nancy Eveleigh Browne (Richard), Karen Eveleigh, Michael Eveleigh (Karen) and Rex Eveleigh (Mary Colleen). Jeanne was a loving grandmother to Claire, Sam, Regan, Shaun, Adrienne, Liam, Meagan, Darcy, Duncan, Lucinda and MacIsaac and a proud great-grandmother to Rowan. In addition to her husband, Bert, Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, David and Minnie Rhodes and her sister Kitty and brother Berkley. Jeanne was widowed at a young age and raised her family on her own in Elliot Lake, Ontario, while continuing a lengthy career with Denison Mines Limited as an executive assistant. Strong and independent through circumstance and birth, Jeanne will also always be remembered for her warm friendship, energetic enthusiasm, lively conversation and love of all things family. Friends and family will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. If desired, donations in Jeanne's memory to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation, would be appreciated. An online condolence page and directions may be found at

