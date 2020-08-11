ALLEN, LEONORA RACHEL (nee BROWENSTEIN) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leonora (Lee) Rachel (Brownstein) Allen on August 9, 2020, one month shy of her 93rd birthday. Predeceased by her husband Gordon (Gordy) Allen, her only sibling and closest friend whom she always looked up to, Amelia Brownstein, and her wonderful brother-in-law Norman Loeb. Lee will be sadly missed by her son Samuel (Sandy) and her daughter-in-law Pam, who was more like a daughter. She had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, Emily and Josh, whom she adored and could not have been prouder of their accomplishments. Her face would light up the moment she saw them. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and her many friends, both new and old. Special to her were her nephew Donny and niece Lorraine, and their children, who she loved so much. Her niece Judi and nephew Mickey, not only spoke often and dined regularly with wonderful conversations in her favorite winter place, Florida. Lee was the co-founder with her husband for Weight Watchers of Ottawa and Eastern Ontario. She spent her life believing in the need to help others. Shiva will be private. Donations to the Amelia and Norman Loeb Gardens or a charity of your choice. www.hpmcgarry.ca