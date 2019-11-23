Leontina (Leona) CZARNUCH

Obituary

CZARNUCH, Leontina (Leona) Peacefully passed away after a valiant struggle on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eddy. Much loved Mom to Barb (Joe Cramarossa) and Debbie. Cherished Nana to Robbie (Christina) and Linsey (Amanda). Proud Great-Nana to Sophia and Nicholas. A private family service has been held. If desired, in Leona's memory, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of Condolence may be placed at

Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019
