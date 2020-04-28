ERNEST, Leontine (Tina) Leontine (Tina) Ernest, age 96, passed away peacefully April 26, 2020. She was born October 15, 1923 in Indonesia. Beloved wife of Andrew Ernest, who preceded her in death in 2004. Tina was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She especially loved her role as Oma. She was the first on the dance floor and the last to sit down. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile. She made friends everywhere she went, loved by her co-workers and customers at The Bay. She is the loving and devoted mother of Ann Pollard, Irma Kruszynski and Irene Chojnacki, her youngest daughter who preceded her in death. Beloved Oma to Darren, Sean, Dana, Jason, Jaime, Corrie and Lauren. Cherished by her many great-grandchildren, family and friends. Due to restrictions, there will be no viewing. The funeral is restricted to family. Donations made to the Alzheimer Society.

