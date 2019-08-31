LEONTYNA SZMELTER

Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON
M6S 1P4
(416)-767-3153
Obituary

SZMELTER, LEONTYNA Peacefully, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Leontyna passed away in her 96th year. She will be mourned and missed by her many friends on three continents. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 5th, at St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church, 1171 Clarkson Road N., Mississauga, at 11 a.m. Leontyna's remains will be interred with her family in Poland at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019
