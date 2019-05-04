Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEOPOLD HENRY O'DONNELL. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 View Map Obituary

O'DONNELL, LEOPOLD HENRY November 10, 1930 – April 25, 2019 The sound died as the final curtain came down on Leopold Henry O'Donnell at Michael Garron Hospital, on April 25, 2019, from complications resulting from Lewy Body dementia. Born in St. Kilda, Australia, November 10, 1930 to Ivy Pearl Jensen and Leopold O'Donnell, Leo's fascination with sound as a child framed his entire career in radio, television and film. In 1949, he journeyed by boat to London to work at BBC television's sound department. But in 1953, he sailed back to Melbourne to his roots in radio. In 1957, he crossed the Pacific to join Pathe Studios in Toronto to work in its sound department but went down river to Montreal in 1959 to the National Film Board's headquarters. While at NFB, Leo invented Time Code in 1972, the method by which sound is put to negative film (now called SMPTE Time Code). When Film House (now Sound Deluxe) learned of his expertise in optical recordings, Leo was recruited to be head of its sound department. There he was instrumental in developing the IMAX sound system at Ontario Place. In 1980, the pull to work in Hollywood was so strong, he moved there to work at Quad Eight who sent him to China in 1981 to change old Russian soundboards to more modern American ones. Back in the USA, Leo taught sound at USC to eager film students. His final career was as Chief Sound Engineer at NT Audio where they put sound to negative film for 80% of the films that came out of Hollywood. Leo loved and enjoyed the arts, literature, culture and all things mechanical like planes and trains, even building a Garden Gauge railroad in his backyard. He leaves behind his wife, companion and best friend Jill (Neufeld), adult children from a previous marriage, Jane (Mike), Leo (Lia), Judith (Brian) and Sean (Laurie). Grandchildren Jeff (Kat), Mike (Laura) Owen, Chloe, Helen, Beatrice and Pierce. Great-grandson Owen, a sister Elaine and her family in Australia. He will also be missed by Jill's son Andrew, his wife Sandi, step-grandchildren Victoria and Robert Pringle and step-son Jeffrey Kelly (Vanya). A Celebration of Leo's life will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto. To remember Leo as he would wish, please do something good for someone else.



O'DONNELL, LEOPOLD HENRY November 10, 1930 – April 25, 2019 The sound died as the final curtain came down on Leopold Henry O'Donnell at Michael Garron Hospital, on April 25, 2019, from complications resulting from Lewy Body dementia. Born in St. Kilda, Australia, November 10, 1930 to Ivy Pearl Jensen and Leopold O'Donnell, Leo's fascination with sound as a child framed his entire career in radio, television and film. In 1949, he journeyed by boat to London to work at BBC television's sound department. But in 1953, he sailed back to Melbourne to his roots in radio. In 1957, he crossed the Pacific to join Pathe Studios in Toronto to work in its sound department but went down river to Montreal in 1959 to the National Film Board's headquarters. While at NFB, Leo invented Time Code in 1972, the method by which sound is put to negative film (now called SMPTE Time Code). When Film House (now Sound Deluxe) learned of his expertise in optical recordings, Leo was recruited to be head of its sound department. There he was instrumental in developing the IMAX sound system at Ontario Place. In 1980, the pull to work in Hollywood was so strong, he moved there to work at Quad Eight who sent him to China in 1981 to change old Russian soundboards to more modern American ones. Back in the USA, Leo taught sound at USC to eager film students. His final career was as Chief Sound Engineer at NT Audio where they put sound to negative film for 80% of the films that came out of Hollywood. Leo loved and enjoyed the arts, literature, culture and all things mechanical like planes and trains, even building a Garden Gauge railroad in his backyard. He leaves behind his wife, companion and best friend Jill (Neufeld), adult children from a previous marriage, Jane (Mike), Leo (Lia), Judith (Brian) and Sean (Laurie). Grandchildren Jeff (Kat), Mike (Laura) Owen, Chloe, Helen, Beatrice and Pierce. Great-grandson Owen, a sister Elaine and her family in Australia. He will also be missed by Jill's son Andrew, his wife Sandi, step-grandchildren Victoria and Robert Pringle and step-son Jeffrey Kelly (Vanya). A Celebration of Leo's life will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto. To remember Leo as he would wish, please do something good for someone else. Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close