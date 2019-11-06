DOWSWELL, LEORA (DOLLY) PHYLLIS MANN January 7, 1924 - November 3, 2019 At the age of 95, went to be with the Lord. Predeceased by husbands, Everett Mann and Allen Dowswell. Inherited family upon marriage to Allen, Robert (Liz) of Sarnia, James (Carol) of Courtright, Richard (Susan) of Florida, Darlene (Jon Rising) of British Columbia, Donald (Cheryl) of Belleville. Grandchildren – Christine (Bruce Parker), Barbara (Tim Hamm), Joy, Pamela (Erwin Klassen), Jeff (Doddie), Shelley (Roy Hopkins), Jayson (Tabitha), Rachel (Frank Christopher) Adam (Paige), Kurt, Tara-Lynn (Ryan Johnson) Nicholas Rising (Charlene) Brandon Rising, Jennifer (Derek Turner), Christopher (Shawna) Kassandra, Shay-Lynne. Great-grandchildren – Caleb, Jonah, Amber, Megan, Cam, Makayla, Jairus, Saphira, Selah, Faith, Lillian, Jonah, Savannah, Asa, Emma Grace, Jake, Chandler, Olivia, Isaiah, Jayden, Isabella, Mayah, Asher, Emerson. Funeral Service will be held at The Church in The Village, Shepherd Village, 3760 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough M1T 3K9 Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2019