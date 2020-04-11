|
|
JONES, Lesley Margaret (nee MORRISON) June 27, 1950 - April 7, 2020 Peacefully at home, as she so wanted, with her beloved husband Jim holding her hand. In their 50th year of marriage (October 17, 1970), treasuring their travels, garden, pets, and the family they raised. A proud Nana. Adored by her daughter Allison, son Ian, grandchildren Avery and Aya, sister and brother-in-law Becky and Keith, and the rest of her family and friends. Predeceased by her parents, Dorrien and Les Morrison. A retired special needs TA (Peel), Lesley earned her BA from York University as a part-time mature student. An avid reader and skilled knitter, known for her humour, kindness, intelligence and sensitivity. She made it to Paris, though she never did get that 'red Ferrari.' In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Liver Foundation, or charity related to literacy or special needs children.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020