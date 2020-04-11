Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Margaret JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lesley Margaret JONES Obituary
JONES, Lesley Margaret (nee MORRISON) June 27, 1950 - April 7, 2020 Peacefully at home, as she so wanted, with her beloved husband Jim holding her hand. In their 50th year of marriage (October 17, 1970), treasuring their travels, garden, pets, and the family they raised. A proud Nana. Adored by her daughter Allison, son Ian, grandchildren Avery and Aya, sister and brother-in-law Becky and Keith, and the rest of her family and friends. Predeceased by her parents, Dorrien and Les Morrison. A retired special needs TA (Peel), Lesley earned her BA from York University as a part-time mature student. An avid reader and skilled knitter, known for her humour, kindness, intelligence and sensitivity. She made it to Paris, though she never did get that 'red Ferrari.' In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Liver Foundation, or charity related to literacy or special needs children.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -