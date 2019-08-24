Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LESLIE ANN KERRY. View Sign Service Information Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland 330 Midland Ave MIDLAND , ON L4R 3K7 (705)-526-5449 Obituary

KERRY, LESLIE ANN Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with colon cancer. Ann was predeceased by the love of her life Michael Robin Kerry in 2001. Ann has a small but mighty family: her cousin, Lorraine McDonnell and Lorraine's children Jan (Tom and their daughters Dana and Erin and son William), Neil (Vickie and son Jason) and Kevin (Michele, daughter Meaghan and son Graydon), as well as Ann's stepdaughters Mara Kerry and Alison Kerry (daughter Molly and son Sean). Ann was born and raised in East York and attended the University of Toronto. She was a high school Physical Education Teacher at East York Collegiate until her retirement. Mike and Ann settled in Midland 20 years ago. Ann was an avid golfer and although she complained in recent years that her game wasn't as good as it used to be, she sincerely enjoyed her time on the "links". Ann was a dedicated volunteer at the Georgian Bay General Hospital. She worked at the coffee bar and served as Director and Treasurer. She was President of the volunteer association and served on the board of GBGH. She also was involved with the Hospital Auxiliary Association of Ontario. A celebration of life for Ann will be held at NICHOLLS FUNERAL HOME, 300 Midland Ave. in Midland at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th. All are welcome to join the family for refreshments at the adjoining Heritage Hall afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation or the would be appreciated.

KERRY, LESLIE ANN Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with colon cancer. Ann was predeceased by the love of her life Michael Robin Kerry in 2001. Ann has a small but mighty family: her cousin, Lorraine McDonnell and Lorraine's children Jan (Tom and their daughters Dana and Erin and son William), Neil (Vickie and son Jason) and Kevin (Michele, daughter Meaghan and son Graydon), as well as Ann's stepdaughters Mara Kerry and Alison Kerry (daughter Molly and son Sean). Ann was born and raised in East York and attended the University of Toronto. She was a high school Physical Education Teacher at East York Collegiate until her retirement. Mike and Ann settled in Midland 20 years ago. Ann was an avid golfer and although she complained in recent years that her game wasn't as good as it used to be, she sincerely enjoyed her time on the "links". Ann was a dedicated volunteer at the Georgian Bay General Hospital. She worked at the coffee bar and served as Director and Treasurer. She was President of the volunteer association and served on the board of GBGH. She also was involved with the Hospital Auxiliary Association of Ontario. A celebration of life for Ann will be held at NICHOLLS FUNERAL HOME, 300 Midland Ave. in Midland at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th. All are welcome to join the family for refreshments at the adjoining Heritage Hall afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation or the would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.