LESLIE ANN WEIR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LESLIE ANN WEIR.
Obituary

WEIR, LESLIE ANN December 29, 1963 - November 22, 2019 Leslie passed away peacefully at age 55. She was greatly loved by her parents, Jack and Marilyn and brother Greg. Leslie made many friends at The Salvation Army Workshop and was sad to leave after her cancer diagnosis. Leslie will be greatly missed by her extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service at Agincourt Baptist Church, 37 Glen Watford Drive, Agincourt, on November 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations may be made to The Salvation Army or the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.