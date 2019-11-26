WEIR, LESLIE ANN December 29, 1963 - November 22, 2019 Leslie passed away peacefully at age 55. She was greatly loved by her parents, Jack and Marilyn and brother Greg. Leslie made many friends at The Salvation Army Workshop and was sad to leave after her cancer diagnosis. Leslie will be greatly missed by her extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service at Agincourt Baptist Church, 37 Glen Watford Drive, Agincourt, on November 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations may be made to The Salvation Army or the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2019