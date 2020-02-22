|
|
SMITH, LESLIE ARTHUR WILLIAM (LES) Leslie was born in London, England in 1922, served in the RAF during WWII, married Edna (Sharp) in 1950, and immigrated to Canada in 1953 to continue his career with Commercial Union Assurance, briefly in Montreal, then in Scarborough. Leslie is survived by his wife Edna, his three boys: Andrew (Rosanne), Philip (Katherine), and Christopher (Amanda), and five grandchildren: Kristen (Darryl), Alyson, Lauren (Curt), Stephen, and Jacqueline, and two great-grandchildren, Nora and Lilly. Leslie had a life filled with music -- as his fridge magnet said: "Without music, life would be a mistake!" He gave his time freely to many musical groups, playing flute, clarinet, saxophone and violin, and writing musical scores. His family will always remember his many verses to "Walking in My Winter Underwear". He played at various times in the Scarborough Philharmonic Orchestra, the Sunnybrook Big Band and the East York Concert Band, and enjoyed singing in various church choirs; he was a very active member of Washington United Church for 40 years where he and Edna created many enduring friendships. During the Scarborough period, Les and Edna took dance lessons and would be admired for their graceful moves. After moving to Peterborough in 1994 to enjoy retirement, Les and Edna travelled together as much as they could. He continued to keep his life full of music – he led "Les Smith and the Victones" and played with "Jacquie and the Boys", the Peterborough Swing-It Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Peterborough Concert Band, and the New Horizons Music Organization. He continued playing in a number of these bands until 2014, when the weight of the instruments and music stands became just too much to handle. Les enjoyed the last eight years of his life at Royal Gardens Retirement Residence, where he continued playing music, enjoyed dancing with Edna, and had a full life -- a big thank you goes out to all of the staff there who took care of him and Edna so well. Edna is now living in Toronto, close to her sons. Les will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020