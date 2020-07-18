BARKER, LESLIE It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Leslie Barker, July 11, 2020, in his 97th year, after a brief stay at Mackenzie Health. He was predeceased by his dear wife, Ann, of 50 years and survived by his loving second wife of over 15 years, Wilhelmina "Willy" Zarkel. He is also survived by his only child, Sue (Steve) Fukushima, siblings Gerry (Donna) Barker, Shirley (Brian) Bloomfield and Janice Barker, nieces, nephews, stepdaughters and step-grandchildren. Both Les and Willy felt truly blessed to have found love a second time and they were an inspiration to their newly combined family. Les was a gentleman to everyone he met. He was kind, funny, fair and very modest. He was a loving husband to both of his wives and was the best Dad a girl could have – knew when to guide, when to let go and was always loving. His integrity was admired by all those who knew him. Les was born in England and served in the RAF during WWII as a radar specialist. He came to Canada in 1947 and spent his career in international banking at CIBC in Toronto, Winnipeg, Chicago and Calgary. Les loved to travel – driving trips through Canada and the US with Ann and Sue – as a widower, he travelled on his own including a return voyage on a container ship from Montreal across the Atlantic. Then Les and Willy continued the tradition with various cruises and trips abroad. Willy, Sue, Carmen, Larry, Steve and many community care PSWs and nurses provided great personal care in his own home over the final 14 months of his life. Throughout that time, Les accepted the challenges and always remained in good humour. Les's beautiful spirit and twinkle in his eye will be sorely missed. Due to COVID-19, a funeral service will be deferred to a later date.



