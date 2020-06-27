AVENELL, Leslie Charles Died on June 20, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Toronto, son of the late Leonard and Muriel Avenell. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Linton and her husband Wallace, his niece Elizabeth, his nephew Owen, and his great-nephews Matthew, William and Michael, all of Winnipeg. Leslie was a retiree of The Royal Insurance Company and Elliott Special Risks, an ardent golfer and photographer. He was a man of integrity, respected by his insurance colleagues.