Leslie Charles AVENELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AVENELL, Leslie Charles Died on June 20, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Toronto, son of the late Leonard and Muriel Avenell. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Linton and her husband Wallace, his niece Elizabeth, his nephew Owen, and his great-nephews Matthew, William and Michael, all of Winnipeg. Leslie was a retiree of The Royal Insurance Company and Elliott Special Risks, an ardent golfer and photographer. He was a man of integrity, respected by his insurance colleagues.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved